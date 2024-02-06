Kunz - Hayward

David and Gail Kunz of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine Halloran Kunz, to Ryan Channing Hayward, both of Lambertville, New Jersey. He is the son of Linda Millar Hayward and Roger Hayward, both of Danbury, Connecticut.
Katherine is a 2000 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Missouri in 2004. She is a shipping and logistics manager with Amazon.
Ryan is a 1998 graduate of Danbury High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the College of New Jersey in 2001. He is a financial planner with Northwestern Mutual in Princeton, New Jersey.
A May 31 wedding is planned in New Hope, Pennsylvania.
