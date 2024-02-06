All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsFebruary 9, 2019

Kunz - Hayward

David and Gail Kunz of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine Halloran Kunz, to Ryan Channing Hayward, both of Lambertville, New Jersey. He is the son of Linda Millar Hayward and Roger Hayward, both of Danbury, Connecticut...

Ryan Hayward and Katherine Kunz
Ryan Hayward and Katherine Kunz

David and Gail Kunz of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine Halloran Kunz, to Ryan Channing Hayward, both of Lambertville, New Jersey. He is the son of Linda Millar Hayward and Roger Hayward, both of Danbury, Connecticut.

Katherine is a 2000 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Missouri in 2004. She is a shipping and logistics manager with Amazon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ryan is a 1998 graduate of Danbury High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the College of New Jersey in 2001. He is a financial planner with Northwestern Mutual in Princeton, New Jersey.

A May 31 wedding is planned in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy