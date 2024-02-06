All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
engagementsMay 21, 2017
Kuntze -- Hurt
Darrell and Karen Kuntze of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Megan Elane Kuntze, to Alex Alden Hurt. He is the son of Randy and Jeane Hurt of Barry, Illinois. Megan is a graduate of Jackson High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in business adminstration from Columbia College with majors in marketing and management. She is a national account manager at Dot Foods...
Megan Kuntze and Alex Hurt
Megan Kuntze and Alex Hurt

Darrell and Karen Kuntze of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Megan Elane Kuntze, to Alex Alden Hurt. He is the son of Randy and Jeane Hurt of Barry, Illinois.

Megan is a graduate of Jackson High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in business adminstration from Columbia College with majors in marketing and management. She is a national account manager at Dot Foods.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Alex is a graduate of Western High School. He is a field technician with Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions.

A June 11 wedding is planned at Haue Valley of Pacific, Missouri.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
engagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
engagementsJune 10
Glastetter - Nall
engagementsApr. 22
Compass-Ryan
engagementsFeb. 25
Lynn - Kebel
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Morton-Bollinger
engagementsDec. 3
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
engagementsSep. 3
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
engagementsAug. 6
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
engagementsMay 28
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
engagementsApr. 30
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
engagementsMar. 19
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
engagementsMar. 12
McLeod-Moore
Schwettman-Belcik
engagementsMar. 5
Schwettman-Belcik
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy