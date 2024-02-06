Kuntze -- Hurt

Darrell and Karen Kuntze of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Megan Elane Kuntze, to Alex Alden Hurt. He is the son of Randy and Jeane Hurt of Barry, Illinois.
Megan is a graduate of Jackson High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in business adminstration from Columbia College with majors in marketing and management. She is a national account manager at Dot Foods.
Alex is a graduate of Western High School. He is a field technician with Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions.
A June 11 wedding is planned at Haue Valley of Pacific, Missouri.