Kuntze -- Hadler

Rodney Kuntze of Cape Girardeau and Donna Bullard of Marble Hill, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordan Lynn Kuntze of Cape Girardeau, to Andrew Steven Hadler of Frohna, Missouri. He is the son of Steve and Donna Hadler of Frohna.
Jordan is a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Andrew is a graduate of Perryville High School and Missouri Welding Institute. He works at Holcim in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
An Oct. 28 wedding is planned at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri and the couple plans to take a trip to Mexico the following week.
