All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsOctober 8, 2017

Kuntze -- Hadler

Rodney Kuntze of Cape Girardeau and Donna Bullard of Marble Hill, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordan Lynn Kuntze of Cape Girardeau, to Andrew Steven Hadler of Frohna, Missouri. He is the son of Steve and Donna Hadler of Frohna...

Jordan Kuntze and Andrew Hadler
Jordan Kuntze and Andrew Hadler

Rodney Kuntze of Cape Girardeau and Donna Bullard of Marble Hill, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordan Lynn Kuntze of Cape Girardeau, to Andrew Steven Hadler of Frohna, Missouri. He is the son of Steve and Donna Hadler of Frohna.

Jordan is a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Andrew is a graduate of Perryville High School and Missouri Welding Institute. He works at Holcim in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

An Oct. 28 wedding is planned at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri and the couple plans to take a trip to Mexico the following week.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy