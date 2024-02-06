Keys -- Martin

Willard and Mary Keys Jr. of Gordonville announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Danielle Keys, to Tyler Joseph Martin, both of Millersville. He is the son of Frank and Pam Martin of Delta.
Sarah is a 2008 graduate of Delta High School and a 2011 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. She is human resources manager at Rollet Brothers Trucking.
Tyler is a 2008 graduate of Delta High School. He is a heavy-equipment operator for Cape Girardeau County Highway Department.
A Nov. 4 wedding is planned at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.