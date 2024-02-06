All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsSeptember 24, 2017

Keys -- Martin

Willard and Mary Keys Jr. of Gordonville announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Danielle Keys, to Tyler Joseph Martin, both of Millersville. He is the son of Frank and Pam Martin of Delta. Sarah is a 2008 graduate of Delta High School and a 2011 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. She is human resources manager at Rollet Brothers Trucking...

Tyler Martin and Sarah Keys
Tyler Martin and Sarah Keys

Willard and Mary Keys Jr. of Gordonville announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Danielle Keys, to Tyler Joseph Martin, both of Millersville. He is the son of Frank and Pam Martin of Delta.

Sarah is a 2008 graduate of Delta High School and a 2011 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. She is human resources manager at Rollet Brothers Trucking.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tyler is a 2008 graduate of Delta High School. He is a heavy-equipment operator for Cape Girardeau County Highway Department.

A Nov. 4 wedding is planned at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, Missouri.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy