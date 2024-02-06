Kern -- Uhrhan

Dennis and Kelly Kern of New Hamburg, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Alicia Patrice Kern, to Eric Lee Uhrhan of Scott City. He is the son of Wesley and Sharon Uhrhan of Scott City.
Alicia is a 2013 graduate of Scott City High School. She is a graduate of Three Rivers College and a graduate of cosmetology school. She is an instructor at Trend Setters School of Cosmetology in Cape Girardeau.
Eric is a 2014 graduate of Scott City High School. He is a student at Southeast Missouri State University and works at Mid-South Wire in Scott City.
An Aug. 19 wedding is planned at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg.
