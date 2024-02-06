All sections
EngagementsFebruary 2, 2019

Johnston - Smith

Darla Johnston and Michael Smith
Darla Johnston and Michael Smith

Terry and Darlene Johnston of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Darla Johnston, to Michael Smith, both of Scott City. He is the son of Joe and Debbie Smith of Advance, Missouri.

Darla is a graduate of Scott City High School and received a degree in criminal justice in 2011 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is employed by the state of Missouri in Cape Girardeau.

Michael is a 2009 graduate of Bernie High School. He is employed by AT&T.

A March 9 wedding is planned in Destin, Florida.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

