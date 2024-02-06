Johnston - Smith

Terry and Darlene Johnston of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Darla Johnston, to Michael Smith, both of Scott City. He is the son of Joe and Debbie Smith of Advance, Missouri.
Darla is a graduate of Scott City High School and received a degree in criminal justice in 2011 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is employed by the state of Missouri in Cape Girardeau.
Michael is a 2009 graduate of Bernie High School. He is employed by AT&T.
A March 9 wedding is planned in Destin, Florida.
