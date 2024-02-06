Jackson -- Henson

Shannon and Stephanie Jackson of Whitewater announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Jo Jackson, to Lane Michael Henson of Tamms, Illinois. He is the son of Shannon and Jennifer Henson of Chaffee, Missouri.

Emily is a 2016 graduate of Eagle Ridge Christian School. She is attending Southeast Missouri State University with plans to graduate in December 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. She plans to pursue a master's degree in school counseling. She works at Little Eagles Learning Center.