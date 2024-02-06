All sections
EngagementsJanuary 20, 2018

Jackson -- Henson

Shannon and Stephanie Jackson of Whitewater announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Jo Jackson, to Lane Michael Henson of Tamms, Illinois. He is the son of Shannon and Jennifer Henson of Chaffee, Missouri. Emily is a 2016 graduate of Eagle Ridge Christian School.

Lane Henson and Emily Jackson
Lane Henson and Emily Jackson

Shannon and Stephanie Jackson of Whitewater announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Jo Jackson, to Lane Michael Henson of Tamms, Illinois. He is the son of Shannon and Jennifer Henson of Chaffee, Missouri.

Emily is a 2016 graduate of Eagle Ridge Christian School. She is attending Southeast Missouri State University with plans to graduate in December 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. She plans to pursue a master's degree in school counseling. She works at Little Eagles Learning Center.

Lane is a 2015 graduate of Chaffee High School. He attended Southeast Missouri State University before joining the National Guard. He recently took a position at Menard Correctional Center in Chester, Illinois, and will attend the Correctional Officer Training Academy.

A March 3 wedding is planned at Connection Point Church in Jackson with a reception to follow at Jackson Civic Center.

Engagements
