All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsJune 11, 2017

Illers -- Moll

Greg and Linda Illers of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Claire Illers, to Lucas Moll, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Ronald Moll of Cape Girardeau and Pamela Nunnally of Cape Girardeau. Claire is a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in 2016 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works at Medicenter Pharmacy...

Lucas Moll and Claire Illers
Lucas Moll and Claire Illers

Greg and Linda Illers of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Claire Illers, to Lucas Moll, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Ronald Moll of Cape Girardeau and Pamela Nunnally of Cape Girardeau.

Claire is a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in 2016 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works at Medicenter Pharmacy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lucas is a 2007 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. He received an Associate of Athletic Training degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 2011 and is a 2014 graduate of Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. He is a registered nurse in the emergency department at Southeast Hospital.

An Aug. 26 wedding is planned at Old St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Schwettman-Belcik
EngagementsMar. 5, 2022
Schwettman-Belcik
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy