Illers -- Moll

Greg and Linda Illers of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Claire Illers, to Lucas Moll, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Ronald Moll of Cape Girardeau and Pamela Nunnally of Cape Girardeau.

Claire is a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in 2016 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works at Medicenter Pharmacy.