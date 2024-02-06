All sections
October 5, 2019

Howell-Charbonneau

Ronnie and Darlene Howell of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelby Nicole Howell, to Jordan Christopher Charbonneau. He is the son of Cris and Michelle Charbonneau of Jackson. Shelby is a 2012 graduate of Eagle Ridge Christian School. She works at Southeast Missouri State University...

Jordan Charbonneau and Shelby Howell
Jordan Charbonneau and Shelby Howell

Ronnie and Darlene Howell of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelby Nicole Howell, to Jordan Christopher Charbonneau. He is the son of Cris and Michelle Charbonneau of Jackson.

Shelby is a 2012 graduate of Eagle Ridge Christian School. She works at Southeast Missouri State University.

Jordan is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School. He works at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

A destination wedding is planned for June.

Engagements

