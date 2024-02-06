All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsJanuary 8, 2017

Holeman -- Phillips

Shirley Holeman of Brandon, Mississippi, announces the engagement of her daughter Connor Thweatt Holman to Luke Timothy Phillips, both of Oxford, Mississippi. He is the son of Mark and Kellie Phillips of Cape Girardeau. Connor is a senior at the University of Mississippi in Oxford studying international studies and French. She plans to pursue a career in higher-education adminstration after graduation...

Luke Phillips and Connor Holeman
Luke Phillips and Connor Holeman

Shirley Holeman of Brandon, Mississippi, announces the engagement of her daughter Connor Thweatt Holman to Luke Timothy Phillips, both of Oxford, Mississippi. He is the son of Mark and Kellie Phillips of Cape Girardeau.

Connor is a senior at the University of Mississippi in Oxford studying international studies and French. She plans to pursue a career in higher-education adminstration after graduation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Luke is a senior at the university studying public-policy leadership. He plans to attend law school at the university in the fall.

A June 17 wedding is planned at Paris Yates Chapel on the campus of the university.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy