Holeman -- Phillips

Shirley Holeman of Brandon, Mississippi, announces the engagement of her daughter Connor Thweatt Holman to Luke Timothy Phillips, both of Oxford, Mississippi. He is the son of Mark and Kellie Phillips of Cape Girardeau.
Connor is a senior at the University of Mississippi in Oxford studying international studies and French. She plans to pursue a career in higher-education adminstration after graduation.
Luke is a senior at the university studying public-policy leadership. He plans to attend law school at the university in the fall.
A June 17 wedding is planned at Paris Yates Chapel on the campus of the university.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.