EngagementsSeptember 17, 2017

Holcomb -- Jansen

Amber Holcomb and Cole Jansen
Amber Holcomb and Cole Jansen

Doug and Jeri Holcomb of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Amber Lynne Holcomb, to Cole Thomas Jansen of Jackson. He is the son of Stephen and Cheryl Jansen of Jackson.

Amber is a 2016 graduate of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. She is a registered respiratory therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Cole is a 2017 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering technology. He is currently continuing his education to obtain a Master of Science degree in technology management and accepted a position as a graduate assistant.

A small ceremony will be held Oct. 14 at the River Campus beech tree in Cape Girardeau with a honeymoon to follow in Saint Lucia.

