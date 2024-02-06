All sections
EngagementsApril 9, 2017

Hill -- Schneider

Clay and Terri Hill of Houston announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Hill, to Alex Andrew Schneider, both of Houston. Alex is the son of Glenn and Andrea Schneider of Cape Girardeau. Lauren is a 2004 graduate of Fort Bend Baptist Academy and a 2008 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. ...

Alex Schneider and Lauren Hill
Alex Schneider and Lauren Hill

Clay and Terri Hill of Houston announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Hill, to Alex Andrew Schneider, both of Houston. Alex is the son of Glenn and Andrea Schneider of Cape Girardeau.

Lauren is a 2004 graduate of Fort Bend Baptist Academy and a 2008 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She completed a master's degree and became certified as a pediatric nurse practitioner in 2012 followed by a post-master's certificate in pediatric acute care in 2015. She is a nurse practitioner in the pediatric ICU at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

Alex is a 2004 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and a 2009 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He is a pharmaceutical sales representative with Allergan.

A Nov. 17 wedding is planned at Camp Lucy in Dripping Springs, Texas.

