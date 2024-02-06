All sections
August 24, 2019

Hemmann - Rohde

David and Cathy Hemmann of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Emma Katherine Hemmann of Jackson, to Lance James Rohde of Friedheim. He is the son of James and Debbie Rohde of Friedheim. Emma is a 2014 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She received a degree in child development in 2018 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is owner and director of Little Oaks Learning Center...

Lance Rohde and Emma Hemmann
Lance Rohde and Emma Hemmann

David and Cathy Hemmann of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Emma Katherine Hemmann of Jackson, to Lance James Rohde of Friedheim. He is the son of James and Debbie Rohde of Friedheim.

Emma is a 2014 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She received a degree in child development in 2018 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is owner and director of Little Oaks Learning Center.

Lance is a 2013 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He received a degree in biology: wildlife and conservation in 2018 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a private lands resource technician with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

A Nov. 16 wedding is planned in Friedheim.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

