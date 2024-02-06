Hemmann - Rohde

David and Cathy Hemmann of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Emma Katherine Hemmann of Jackson, to Lance James Rohde of Friedheim. He is the son of James and Debbie Rohde of Friedheim.
Emma is a 2014 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She received a degree in child development in 2018 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is owner and director of Little Oaks Learning Center.
Lance is a 2013 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He received a degree in biology: wildlife and conservation in 2018 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a private lands resource technician with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
A Nov. 16 wedding is planned in Friedheim.
