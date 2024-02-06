Heisserer -- Miller

Matthew Kyle Heisserer and Randyn Allen Miller of New Hamburg, Missouri, announce their engagement. Matthew is the son of Ralph and Debbie Heisserer of New Hamburg. Randyn is the son of Randy Miller of Mannford, Oklahoma and the late Anna Miller.

Matthew is a 2003 graduate of Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri. He received a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 2009 from Southeast Missouri State University. He served two years in the AmeriCorps program in Boston before returning to Southeast Missouri and is a third-grade teacher at Sikeston School District.