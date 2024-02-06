All sections
EngagementsSeptember 17, 2017

Heisserer -- Miller

Matthew Kyle Heisserer and Randyn Allen Miller of New Hamburg, Missouri, announce their engagement. Matthew is the son of Ralph and Debbie Heisserer of New Hamburg. Randyn is the son of Randy Miller of Mannford, Oklahoma and the late Anna Miller. Matthew is a 2003 graduate of Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri. ...

Randyn Miller and Matthew Heisserer
Randyn Miller and Matthew Heisserer

Matthew Kyle Heisserer and Randyn Allen Miller of New Hamburg, Missouri, announce their engagement. Matthew is the son of Ralph and Debbie Heisserer of New Hamburg. Randyn is the son of Randy Miller of Mannford, Oklahoma and the late Anna Miller.

Matthew is a 2003 graduate of Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri. He received a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 2009 from Southeast Missouri State University. He served two years in the AmeriCorps program in Boston before returning to Southeast Missouri and is a third-grade teacher at Sikeston School District.

Randyn is a 2000 graduate of Mannford High School. He obtained his bachelor's degree in music from Oklahoma State University in 2006 and a dual Master of Music degree from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. He is choir director at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau as well as a buyer at Southeast Missouri State University.

A fall wedding is planned at Christ Episcopal Church.

Engagements
