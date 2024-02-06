All sections
Engagements
September 29, 2018

Hamby - Pitts

Rebecca L. Piper of Whitewater announces the engagement of her daughter, Kaycee Brooke Hamby, to Kennith Boyd Pitts II, both of Whitewater. Pitts is the son of Don B. and Tami Pitts of Jackson. Kaycee is a 2016 graduate of Delta High School. She will graduate in October from Metro Business College in Cape Girardeau with an Associate of Applied Science in medical billing and coding...

Kaycee Hamby and Kennith Pitts
Kaycee Hamby and Kennith Pitts

Rebecca L. Piper of Whitewater announces the engagement of her daughter, Kaycee Brooke Hamby, to Kennith Boyd Pitts II, both of Whitewater. Pitts is the son of Don B. and Tami Pitts of Jackson.

Kaycee is a 2016 graduate of Delta High School. She will graduate in October from Metro Business College in Cape Girardeau with an Associate of Applied Science in medical billing and coding.

Kennith is a 2014 graduate of Jackson High School. He works at Paving Pros LLC of Oak Ridge.

An Oct. 27 wedding is planned at Ladders and Lace in Perryville, Missouri.

Engagements
