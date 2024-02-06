Hamby - Pitts

Rebecca L. Piper of Whitewater announces the engagement of her daughter, Kaycee Brooke Hamby, to Kennith Boyd Pitts II, both of Whitewater. Pitts is the son of Don B. and Tami Pitts of Jackson.

Kaycee is a 2016 graduate of Delta High School. She will graduate in October from Metro Business College in Cape Girardeau with an Associate of Applied Science in medical billing and coding.