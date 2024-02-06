Green -- Greaser

Kenneth and Deborah Green of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Kailey Amanda Green, to Shane Richard Greaser of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Ricky and Catherine Greaser of Cape Girardeau.
Kailey is studying anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University.
Shane received a Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology and history from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a guest services agent at Drury Inn and Suites in Jackson.
An Oct. 28 wedding is planned at the grandmother of the bride's home in Jackson.
