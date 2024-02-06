Graviett -- Webb

Kevin and Melissa Graviett of Oran, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Ann Graviett, to Michael Roy Webb II, both of Oran. He is the son of Mike Webb of Benton, Missouri, and Pamela Beussink of New Hamburg, Missouri.
Courtney is a 2012 graduate of Oran High School and a 2013 graduate of Trendsetters School of Cosmetology. She works at Manac Trailers in Oran.
Michael is a 2011 graduate of Kelly High School. He works for BNSF Railroad.
A Sept. 30 wedding is planned at Guardian Angel Church in Oran.
