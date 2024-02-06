All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsSeptember 10, 2017

Graviett -- Webb

Kevin and Melissa Graviett of Oran, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Ann Graviett, to Michael Roy Webb II, both of Oran. He is the son of Mike Webb of Benton, Missouri, and Pamela Beussink of New Hamburg, Missouri. Courtney is a 2012 graduate of Oran High School and a 2013 graduate of Trendsetters School of Cosmetology. She works at Manac Trailers in Oran...

Michael Webb II and Courtney Graviett
Michael Webb II and Courtney Graviett

Kevin and Melissa Graviett of Oran, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Ann Graviett, to Michael Roy Webb II, both of Oran. He is the son of Mike Webb of Benton, Missouri, and Pamela Beussink of New Hamburg, Missouri.

Courtney is a 2012 graduate of Oran High School and a 2013 graduate of Trendsetters School of Cosmetology. She works at Manac Trailers in Oran.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Michael is a 2011 graduate of Kelly High School. He works for BNSF Railroad.

A Sept. 30 wedding is planned at Guardian Angel Church in Oran.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Schwettman-Belcik
EngagementsMar. 5, 2022
Schwettman-Belcik
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy