Grant-Brown

Michael and Anita Grant of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Bethany Grant, to Nicholas Brown, both of Jackson. He is the son of Stephen and Anne Brown of Gordonville.
Bethany is a 2015 graduate of Eagle Ridge Christian School. She will earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in child studies in December from the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri.
Nicholas is a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School and a received an Associate of Applied Science in electrical technology in 2016 from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri. He is an electrician at KT Power Systems in Cape Girardeau.
A Jan. 11 wedding is planned at Knollcrest at Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.
