Glover - Roth

Shane and Melissa Glover of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Audrey Glover, to Christopher Roth, son of Marty and Betty Roth of Cape Girardeau.
Audrey is a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received her Bachelor of Health Science degree in 2014 and her Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2016 from Maryville University in St. Louis. She is a physical therapist at the Kenny Rogers Children's Center in Sikeston, Missouri.
Christopher is a 2009 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School. He received his Bachelor of Science in business administration in 2013 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a financial analyst at Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau.
A May 25 wedding is planned at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.