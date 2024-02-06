All sections
engagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Mark and Ruth Glastetter of Chaffee announce the engagement of their daughter, Haley Glastetter, to Joshua Nall, both of Scott City. He is the son of Jim and Carla Nall of Benton, Missouri. Haley is a 2011 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2014. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau...
Joshua Nall and Haley Glastetter
Joshua Nall and Haley Glastetter

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Mark and Ruth Glastetter of Chaffee announce the engagement of their daughter, Haley Glastetter, to Joshua Nall, both of Scott City. He is the son of Jim and Carla Nall of Benton, Missouri.

Haley is a 2011 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2014. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau.

Joshua is a 2011 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School. He is an account manager at Buckley Powder Co. in Scott City.

A destination wedding is planned for Thursday, Aug. 3, in the Dominican Republic. A local reception will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at Amor on the River in Scott City.

