Gibbons-Cliff

Ira Edward and Crystal Marie Gibbons of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Katelyn Trish Gibbons of Jackson, to Trevor James Cliff of Scott City. He is the son of Jim and Joyce Cliff of Scott City and Jeffery and Kathy Hill of Indianapolis.
Katelyn is a 2016 graduate of Jackson High School. She is assistant manager at a beauty supply company.
Trevor is a 2014 graduate of Eagle Ridge Christian School. He is a laborer with Local 1104.
An Oct. 3 wedding is planned at Cape Church of the Nazarene.
