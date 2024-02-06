Georger - Anderson

Elmer and Cecilia Georger of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lisa Renae Georger of Advance, Missouri, to Nicholas Scott Anderson of Oran, Missouri. He is the son of Bill and Michele Anderson of Oran. Lisa is also the daughter of the late Bernice Georger.

Lisa is a 2002 graduate of Advance High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag-Business with a minor in German language in 2006, an Alternative Certification Middle School Science and Math Education in 2010 and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Technology in 2015, all from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a junior high science and math teacher at Bell City, Missouri, schools.