June 9, 2018
Georger - Anderson
Elmer and Cecilia Georger of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lisa Renae Georger of Advance, Missouri, to Nicholas Scott Anderson of Oran, Missouri. He is the son of Bill and Michele Anderson of Oran. Lisa is also the daughter of the late Bernice Georger...
Lisa Georger and Nicholas Anderson
Lisa Georger and Nicholas Anderson

Elmer and Cecilia Georger of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lisa Renae Georger of Advance, Missouri, to Nicholas Scott Anderson of Oran, Missouri. He is the son of Bill and Michele Anderson of Oran. Lisa is also the daughter of the late Bernice Georger.

Lisa is a 2002 graduate of Advance High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag-Business with a minor in German language in 2006, an Alternative Certification Middle School Science and Math Education in 2010 and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Technology in 2015, all from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a junior high science and math teacher at Bell City, Missouri, schools.

Nicholas is a 2007 graduate of Oran High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology in 2013 from Southeast Missouri State University. He works for Halter Gas Company in Oran.

A June 23 wedding is planned at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran.

