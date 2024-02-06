All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsAugust 6, 2017

Geiman -- Campbell

Todd and Cindy Geiman of Stilwell, Kansas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelby Geiman, to Kody Campbell. He is the son of Kelly and Sandi Campbell of Oran, Missouri. Shelby received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Research College of Nursing in 2013. She is a registered nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Kansas Hospital...

Kody Campbell and Shelby Geiman
Kody Campbell and Shelby Geiman

Todd and Cindy Geiman of Stilwell, Kansas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelby Geiman, to Kody Campbell. He is the son of Kelly and Sandi Campbell of Oran, Missouri.

Shelby received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Research College of Nursing in 2013. She is a registered nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Kansas Hospital.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kody received a Bachelor of Science degree in sports management with a minor in business administration in 2012 and a Master of Arts degree in higher education - athletic administration in 2014 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is an inside account executive at Worldwide Express.

A Dec. 29 wedding is planned at Garment House on Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy