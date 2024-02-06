Geiman -- Campbell

Todd and Cindy Geiman of Stilwell, Kansas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelby Geiman, to Kody Campbell. He is the son of Kelly and Sandi Campbell of Oran, Missouri.
Shelby received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Research College of Nursing in 2013. She is a registered nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Kansas Hospital.
Kody received a Bachelor of Science degree in sports management with a minor in business administration in 2012 and a Master of Arts degree in higher education - athletic administration in 2014 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is an inside account executive at Worldwide Express.
A Dec. 29 wedding is planned at Garment House on Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri.
