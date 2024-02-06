All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsJanuary 11, 2020

Fowler-Vincent

Thomas and Lori Fowler of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Miranda Rae Fowler, to Gary Dustin Vincent, both of Owensboro, Kentucky. Dustin is the son of Johnnie and Vickie Vincent-Lampkin of Owensboro. Miranda is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. ...

Dustin Vincent and Miranda Fowler
Dustin Vincent and Miranda Fowler

Thomas and Lori Fowler of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Miranda Rae Fowler, to Gary Dustin Vincent, both of Owensboro, Kentucky. Dustin is the son of Johnnie and Vickie Vincent-Lampkin of Owensboro.

Miranda is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts in business administration in 2017 from Murray State University and a Master of Science in health care administration in 2018 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a human resource analyst at Owensboro Health in Owensboro.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dustin a 2013 graduate of Apollo High School in Owensboro. He received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science in 2017 from Murray State University. He is a firefighter for the Owensboro Fire Department and is an exercise specialist at Deaconess Health System.

An April 25 wedding is planned at Rusted Route Farms in Jackson.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy