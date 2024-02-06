All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsSeptember 29, 2018

Estes - Stoffel

Sandra Estes of Scott City announces the engagement of her daughter, Jessica Dawn Estes, to Darren Harrison Stoffel, both of St. Louis. Darren is the son of James and Pamela Stoffel of Rochester, New York. Jessica is also the daughter of the late Kim Estes of Scott City...

Darren Stoffel and Jessica Estes
Darren Stoffel and Jessica Estes

Sandra Estes of Scott City announces the engagement of her daughter, Jessica Dawn Estes, to Darren Harrison Stoffel, both of St. Louis. Darren is the son of James and Pamela Stoffel of Rochester, New York. Jessica is also the daughter of the late Kim Estes of Scott City.

Jessica received her Master of Business Administration from McKendree University and is employed by Essilor of America -- Vision Source as the National Director of Managed Vision Plan Solutions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Darren received his Master of Business Administration from Washington University and is employed by The Boeing Company as an engineer.

Darren and Jessica will celebrate the Sacrament of Marriage in November 2018 in St. Louis with the Rev. Patrick Nwokoye presiding.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy