Estes - Stoffel

Sandra Estes of Scott City announces the engagement of her daughter, Jessica Dawn Estes, to Darren Harrison Stoffel, both of St. Louis. Darren is the son of James and Pamela Stoffel of Rochester, New York. Jessica is also the daughter of the late Kim Estes of Scott City.
Jessica received her Master of Business Administration from McKendree University and is employed by Essilor of America -- Vision Source as the National Director of Managed Vision Plan Solutions.
Darren received his Master of Business Administration from Washington University and is employed by The Boeing Company as an engineer.
Darren and Jessica will celebrate the Sacrament of Marriage in November 2018 in St. Louis with the Rev. Patrick Nwokoye presiding.
