Duerst -- Metelski

Geno and Linda Duerst of St. Louis announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Duerst, to Adam Metelski, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Elena Saggio of Farmington, Missouri.
Ashley received a Bachelor of Science degree in mass media with emphasis in advertising and public relations from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a district executive for the Boy Scouts of America.
Adam received a Bachelor of Science degree in parks and recreation from Southeast Missouri State University. He works for the state of Missouri, Divison of Youth Services.
A June 2018 wedding is planned in St. Louis.
