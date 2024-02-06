Duenne -- Heath

Alan and Angie Duenne of Charleston, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Lauren Duenne, to Cameron Mitchell Heath Jr. He is the son of Mitch and Christey Heath of Cape Girardeau.
Taylor is a 2011 graduate of Charleston High School. She received a bachelor degree in nursing in 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works for Via Christi Hospital as a registered nurse.
Cameron is a 2006 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a bachelor degree in education in 2010 from Belmont Unversity. He is a special agent with the FBI.
A June 16 wedding is planned at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Charleston.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.