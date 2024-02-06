All sections
EngagementsJanuary 27, 2018

Duenne -- Heath

Alan and Angie Duenne of Charleston, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Lauren Duenne, to Cameron Mitchell Heath Jr. He is the son of Mitch and Christey Heath of Cape Girardeau. Taylor is a 2011 graduate of Charleston High School. She received a bachelor degree in nursing in 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works for Via Christi Hospital as a registered nurse...

Cameron Heath and Taylor Duenne
Cameron Heath and Taylor Duenne

Alan and Angie Duenne of Charleston, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Lauren Duenne, to Cameron Mitchell Heath Jr. He is the son of Mitch and Christey Heath of Cape Girardeau.

Taylor is a 2011 graduate of Charleston High School. She received a bachelor degree in nursing in 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works for Via Christi Hospital as a registered nurse.

Cameron is a 2006 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a bachelor degree in education in 2010 from Belmont Unversity. He is a special agent with the FBI.

A June 16 wedding is planned at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Charleston.

