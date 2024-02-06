Drewett - Mueller

Chuck and Cindy Drewett of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Valerie Patricia Drewett, to Jared Matthew Mueller, both of Terra Haute, Indiana. He is the son of Wendell and Kim Mueller of Jackson.

Valerie is a 2010 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Truman State University in 2014. She is a business analyst II at Centene Corporation.