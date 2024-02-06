Drewett - Mueller

Chuck and Cindy Drewett of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Valerie Patricia Drewett, to Jared Matthew Mueller, both of Terra Haute, Indiana. He is the son of Wendell and Kim Mueller of Jackson.
Valerie is a 2010 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Truman State University in 2014. She is a business analyst II at Centene Corporation.
Jared is a 2009 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in athletic training from Southeast Missouri State University in 2013 and a Master of Arts in sports performance from Ball State University in 2016. He is an athletic trainer for Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.
A July 20 wedding is planned at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
