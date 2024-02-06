All sections
EngagementsJanuary 13, 2018

Dodd -- Conway

Amy Dodd and Shawn Conway

Sandy Kay Dodd of Cape Girardeau announces the engagement of her daughter, Amy Nichole Dodd, to Shawn Edward Conway, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Robert and Marge Conway of Cape Girardeau. Amy is also the daughter of the late Jamie Dodd Sr.

Amy is a 2001 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She is a stay-at-home mom.

Shawn is a graduate of Cape Central High School and works at Cape Metal Recycling.

An April 7 wedding is planned at Church of God in Cape Girardeau.

