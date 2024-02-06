All sections
EngagementsDecember 25, 2021

Dirnberger-Crawford

Deborah Ann Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, announces the engagement of her daughter, Lauren Renee Dirnberger of Cape Girardeau to Christopher Michael James Crawford of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Robert James and Linda-Ann Crawford of Apple Valley, Minnesota. Lauren is also the daughter of the late Thomas Robert Dirnberger...

Christopher Crawford and Lauren Dirnberger
Christopher Crawford and Lauren Dirnberger

Deborah Ann Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, announces the engagement of her daughter, Lauren Renee Dirnberger of Cape Girardeau to Christopher Michael James Crawford of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Robert James and Linda-Ann Crawford of Apple Valley, Minnesota. Lauren is also the daughter of the late Thomas Robert Dirnberger.

Lauren is a 2006 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in integrated marketing communications from Southeast Missouri State University in 2011. She is a real estate executive with The M.A. Bell Group at Realty Executives Edge.

Chris is a 2006 graduate of Eastview High School in Apple Valley. He received a Bacheclor of Science degree in exercise science in 2010 from Southeast Missouri State University. He received a Doctor of Chiropractic in 2013 from New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls, New York. He is owner/chiropractor of Hudson Chiropractic.

A Jan. 15 wedding is planned at Guardian Angel Church in Oran.

