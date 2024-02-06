Culberson -- Martin

Mark and Theresa Culberson of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Dawn Culberson of Jackson, to Joshua Travis Martin of Scott City. He is the son of Travis Martin of Scott City and the late Sharon Floyd of Scott City.

Melissa is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School and a 2012 graduate of Trendsetters School of Cosmetology. She is a hair stylist at Great Clips in Jackson.