Engagements
October 1, 2017

Culberson -- Martin

Mark and Theresa Culberson of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Dawn Culberson of Jackson, to Joshua Travis Martin of Scott City. He is the son of Travis Martin of Scott City and the late Sharon Floyd of Scott City. Melissa is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School and a 2012 graduate of Trendsetters School of Cosmetology. She is a hair stylist at Great Clips in Jackson...

Melissa Culberson and Joshua Martin
Melissa Culberson and Joshua Martin

Mark and Theresa Culberson of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Dawn Culberson of Jackson, to Joshua Travis Martin of Scott City. He is the son of Travis Martin of Scott City and the late Sharon Floyd of Scott City.

Melissa is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School and a 2012 graduate of Trendsetters School of Cosmetology. She is a hair stylist at Great Clips in Jackson.

Joshua is a 2008 graduate of Parry McCluer High School in Buena Vista, Virginia. He is a deckhand with Luhr Brothers Inc.

An Oct. 28 wedding is planned at Covenant Life Church in Fruitland.

Engagements
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

