Crites-Mueller

Jeff and Cindy Crites of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Amber Crites, to Lane William Mueller, both of Jackson. He is the son of Matt and Tammy Mueller of Jackson.
Rachel is a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Finance in 2019 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a loan assistant at Alliance Bank.
Lane is a 2014 graduate of Jackson High School. He received an associate of applied science in welding technology in 2016 from State Technical College of Missouri and an associate of respiratory therapy in 2019 from Cape College Center. He is a registered respiratory therapist at Southeast Hospital.
A wedding is planned for this year at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
