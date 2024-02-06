Cramsey-Wells

Mr. and Mrs. David Cramsey of Quincy, Illinois, take pleasure in announcing the engagement of their daughter, Emily Cramsey, to Justin Wells, both of St. Louis. He is the son of Linda Wells of Cape Girardeau and the late John Wells.
Emily graduated form Maryville University with a degree in graphic design. She is the art director at St. Louis Magazine.
Justin graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in hotel/restaurant management. He is director of sales at DCRS Solutions in St. Louis.
A July 23 wedding is planned in St. Louis.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.