May 28, 2022

Cramsey-Wells

Mr. and Mrs. David Cramsey of Quincy, Illinois, take pleasure in announcing the engagement of their daughter, Emily Cramsey, to Justin Wells, both of St. Louis. He is the son of Linda Wells of Cape Girardeau and the late John Wells. Emily graduated form Maryville University with a degree in graphic design. She is the art director at St. Louis Magazine...

Emily Cramsey and Justin Wells
Emily Cramsey and Justin Wells

Mr. and Mrs. David Cramsey of Quincy, Illinois, take pleasure in announcing the engagement of their daughter, Emily Cramsey, to Justin Wells, both of St. Louis. He is the son of Linda Wells of Cape Girardeau and the late John Wells.

Emily graduated form Maryville University with a degree in graphic design. She is the art director at St. Louis Magazine.

Justin graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in hotel/restaurant management. He is director of sales at DCRS Solutions in St. Louis.

A July 23 wedding is planned in St. Louis.

