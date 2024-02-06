All sections
EngagementsOctober 22, 2017

Couch -- Fenwick

Martiniana Couch of Gainesville, Georgia, announces the engagement of her daughter, Georgia Gabriella Araujo Couch, to Adam Stephen Fenwick, both of Atlanta. He is the son of Stephen and Nancy Fenwick of Cape Girardeau. Georgia is also the daughter of the late Timothy Couch...

Georgia Couch and Adam Fenwick
Georgia Couch and Adam Fenwick

Martiniana Couch of Gainesville, Georgia, announces the engagement of her daughter, Georgia Gabriella Araujo Couch, to Adam Stephen Fenwick, both of Atlanta. He is the son of Stephen and Nancy Fenwick of Cape Girardeau. Georgia is also the daughter of the late Timothy Couch.

Georgia is a 2015 graduate of Georgia State University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in graphic design. She works for Delta Air Lines in Atlanta.

Adam is a 2008 graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia, receiving a Bachelor of General Studies in electrical engineering and mathematics. He is founding partner and principal consultant of Triniti Consulting in Atlanta.

The wedding was held Friday, Oct. 20, in Roswell, Georgia.

