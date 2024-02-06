Couch -- Fenwick

Martiniana Couch of Gainesville, Georgia, announces the engagement of her daughter, Georgia Gabriella Araujo Couch, to Adam Stephen Fenwick, both of Atlanta. He is the son of Stephen and Nancy Fenwick of Cape Girardeau. Georgia is also the daughter of the late Timothy Couch.
Georgia is a 2015 graduate of Georgia State University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in graphic design. She works for Delta Air Lines in Atlanta.
Adam is a 2008 graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia, receiving a Bachelor of General Studies in electrical engineering and mathematics. He is founding partner and principal consultant of Triniti Consulting in Atlanta.
The wedding was held Friday, Oct. 20, in Roswell, Georgia.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.