Couch -- Fenwick

Martiniana Couch of Gainesville, Georgia, announces the engagement of her daughter, Georgia Gabriella Araujo Couch, to Adam Stephen Fenwick, both of Atlanta. He is the son of Stephen and Nancy Fenwick of Cape Girardeau. Georgia is also the daughter of the late Timothy Couch.

Georgia is a 2015 graduate of Georgia State University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in graphic design. She works for Delta Air Lines in Atlanta.