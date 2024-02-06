All sections
June 26, 2021

Cook - Dunn

Dennis and Donna Cook of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Cook to Trevor Dunn, both of Warrenton, Missouri. He is the son of Wes and Tracey Tripp of Cape Girardeau and Eric and Stephanie Dunn of Bloomington, Indiana. Cook is a 2010 graduate of Jackson High School. She is a unit coordinator at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis...

Ashley Cook and Trevor Dunn
Ashley Cook and Trevor Dunn

Dennis and Donna Cook of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Cook to Trevor Dunn, both of Warrenton, Missouri. He is the son of Wes and Tracey Tripp of Cape Girardeau and Eric and Stephanie Dunn of Bloomington, Indiana.

Cook is a 2010 graduate of Jackson High School. She is a unit coordinator at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Dunn is a 2006 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He is a communications officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop C in Weldon Spring, Missouri.

An outdoor ceremony is planned April 30, 2022, at Good News Brewing on the Katy Trail in Defiance, Missouri.

Engagements
