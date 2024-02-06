Compass-Ryan

Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Compass of Scott City are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hayley, to Perrin Ryan, son of Mr. and Dr. Patricia Ryan of Whitewater.
Both Hayley and Perrin are nurses for SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau.
The wedding will take place Saturday, Sept. 2, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. They will reside in Gordonville.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.