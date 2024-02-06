All sections
EngagementsApril 22, 2023

Compass-Ryan

Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Compass of Scott City are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hayley, to Perrin Ryan, son of Mr. and Dr. Patricia Ryan of Whitewater. Both Hayley and Perrin are nurses for SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau...

and Perrin Ryan
and Perrin RyanHayley Compass

Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Compass of Scott City are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hayley, to Perrin Ryan, son of Mr. and Dr. Patricia Ryan of Whitewater.

Both Hayley and Perrin are nurses for SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau.

The wedding will take place Saturday, Sept. 2, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. They will reside in Gordonville.

Engagements

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

