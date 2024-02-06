All sections
EngagementsFebruary 15, 2020

Childers-Santarossa

Tracy and Debbie Childers of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Aron Childers, to Eric Santarossa, both of Indianapolis. He is the son of John and Karen Santarossa of Indianapolis. Aron attended Southeast Missouri State University and Salon Professional Academy. She is a professional hair and makeup artist and owner of Romancing the Bride Hair and Makeup in Indianapolis...

Eric Santarossa and Aron Childers
Eric Santarossa and Aron Childers

Tracy and Debbie Childers of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Aron Childers, to Eric Santarossa, both of Indianapolis. He is the son of John and Karen Santarossa of Indianapolis.

Aron attended Southeast Missouri State University and Salon Professional Academy. She is a professional hair and makeup artist and owner of Romancing the Bride Hair and Makeup in Indianapolis.

Eric is a graduate of Indiana University. He works in the construction and real estate industry in Indianapolis.

A March 26 wedding is planned in Naples, Florida.

