All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsMay 25, 2019

Castleman - Slavik

Mark and Paula Castleman of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Castleman to Mark Slavik, both of Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada. He is the son of Dennis and Tracy Slavik of Hinton, Alberta. Lauren is a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. ...

Mark Slavik and Lauren Castleman
Mark Slavik and Lauren Castleman

Mark and Paula Castleman of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Castleman to Mark Slavik, both of Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada. He is the son of Dennis and Tracy Slavik of Hinton, Alberta.

Lauren is a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a bachelor's degree in fitness and nutrition in 2014 and a master's degree in public health in 2016 from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is an insurance advisor for Western Financial Group in Alberta.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mark is a 2012 graduate of Gerard Redmond Catholic Community School in Hinton and a 2016 graduate of Lakeland College in Vermillion, Alberta. He holds a Heavy Equipment Technician Red Seal Certificate and is a field technician for Cummins in Alberta.

A Sept. 1 wedding is planned in Jasper, Alberta.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy