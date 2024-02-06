Castleman - Slavik

Mark and Paula Castleman of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Castleman to Mark Slavik, both of Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada. He is the son of Dennis and Tracy Slavik of Hinton, Alberta.

Lauren is a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a bachelor's degree in fitness and nutrition in 2014 and a master's degree in public health in 2016 from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is an insurance advisor for Western Financial Group in Alberta.