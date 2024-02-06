Burnham -- McGowan

Bob and Julie Burnham of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter Lauren Elizabeth to Hugh James McGowan V. He is the son of Hugh IV and Sarah McGowan of Cape Girardeau.
Lauren graduated from Jackson High School and received an associate degree in nursing from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She will pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing in the fall at Southeast Missouri State University. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital.
Hugh graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School and is pursuing a business degree at Southeast Missouri State University. He works at Alliance Bank.
A July wedding is planned at Deerfield Lodge.
