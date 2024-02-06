All sections
EngagementsOctober 22, 2017

Burger -- Carroll

Kristain Burger and Tom Carroll
Kristain Burger and Tom Carroll

Russell and Stephanie Burger of Chaffee, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristain Burger, to Tom Carroll, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Charlie and Rebecca Carroll of Ramsey, Illinois.

Kristain received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from St. Louis University and a Master of Science degree in nurse anesthesia from Webster University. She is a nurse anesthetist at Missouri Delta Medical Center.

Tom attended Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois. He received a degree in business management from Western Governors University. He is an account excutive with Red Letter Communications.

The couple will be married at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, Missouri.

