Burdin - Burger

David and Sarah Kinchen Burdin of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Hattie Louise Burdin, to Alexander Gale Burger, both of Cape Girardeau. Alexander is the son of Alexander "Heath" and Karen Riley Burger of New Hamburg.

Hattie is a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Risk Management and Insurance and her Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi at Oxford, Mississippi, in 2021 and 2024 respectively. She serves as in-house counsel for Precision Insurance & Financial Services, Inc. in Cape Girardeau.