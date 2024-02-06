Bunch - Ruesler

Clara (Tillie) Bunch and the late Charles Bunch of Downing, Missouri, announces the engagement of her daughter, Janice Bunch, to Samuel Ruesler, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Wayne and Julia Ruesler of Sikeston, Missouri.

Janice is a 2005 graduate of Truman State University and received a master's degree in counseling in 2008 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is Director of Outpatient Services at Gibson Recovery Center.