EngagementsNovember 10, 2018

Bunch - Ruesler

Clara (Tillie) Bunch and the late Charles Bunch of Downing, Missouri, announces the engagement of her daughter, Janice Bunch, to Samuel Ruesler, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Wayne and Julia Ruesler of Sikeston, Missouri. Janice is a 2005 graduate of Truman State University and received a master's degree in counseling in 2008 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is Director of Outpatient Services at Gibson Recovery Center...

Samuel Ruesler and Janice Bunch
Samuel Ruesler and Janice Bunch

Clara (Tillie) Bunch and the late Charles Bunch of Downing, Missouri, announces the engagement of her daughter, Janice Bunch, to Samuel Ruesler, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Wayne and Julia Ruesler of Sikeston, Missouri.

Janice is a 2005 graduate of Truman State University and received a master's degree in counseling in 2008 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is Director of Outpatient Services at Gibson Recovery Center.

Samuel received a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2011 from Truman State University. He is an administrative assistant at Inter-Rail Systems, Inc.

A Sept. 28, 2019, wedding is planned at St. James United Church of Christ in Tilsit.

