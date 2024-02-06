All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
engagementsJune 8, 2019
Brucker - Birk
Gary and Beverly Brucker of New Hamburg, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristi Marie Brucker, to Caleb Gregory Birk of Charleston, Missouri. He is the son of Gregory and Jennifer Birk of Charleston. Kristi is a 2015 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School. She received a bachelor's degree in accounting in 2019 from Southeast Missouri State University. She has accepted a position at K Coe Isom...
Caleb Birk and Kristi Brucker
Caleb Birk and Kristi Brucker

Gary and Beverly Brucker of New Hamburg, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristi Marie Brucker, to Caleb Gregory Birk of Charleston, Missouri. He is the son of Gregory and Jennifer Birk of Charleston.

Kristi is a 2015 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School. She received a bachelor's degree in accounting in 2019 from Southeast Missouri State University. She has accepted a position at K Coe Isom.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Caleb is a 2014 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School. He received a bachelor's degree in agricultural systems management in 2018 from the University of Missouri. He is an operations management associate at Cargill.

A June 22 wedding is planned at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
engagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
engagementsJune 10
Glastetter - Nall
engagementsApr. 22
Compass-Ryan
engagementsFeb. 25
Lynn - Kebel
Related
Morton-Bollinger
engagementsDec. 3
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
engagementsSep. 3
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
engagementsAug. 6
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
engagementsMay 28
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
engagementsApr. 30
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
engagementsMar. 19
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
engagementsMar. 12
McLeod-Moore
Schwettman-Belcik
engagementsMar. 5
Schwettman-Belcik
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy