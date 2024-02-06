All sections
EngagementsSeptember 4, 2021

Brown-Goodman

Kevin Goodman and Jennifer Brown
Kevin Goodman and Jennifer Brown

Jennifer Brown and Kevin Goodman, both of Cape Girardeau, announce their engagement. Jennifer is the daughter of Rick Brown of Cape Girardeau and Angela Brown of Scott City. Kevin is the son of Pete Goodman of Jackson and the late Marta Goodman.

Jennifer is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School. She received an associate degree in offset printing in 2011 from the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. She a publication designer with the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia.

Kevin is a 2008 graduate of Jackson High School. He is a crew chief at Stanley Steamer.

An Oct. 30 wedding is planned at a family friend's farm in Scopas, Missouri.

