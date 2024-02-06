Broshuis -- Rodgers

Lloyd and Tammy Broshuis of Marble Hill, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Chelsea Nicole Broshuis to Cole Alston Rodgers. He is the son of Steve and Clarissa Rodgers of Whitewater.

Chelsea is a 2008 graduate of Leopold High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in communication disorders in 2012 and a Master of Arts in communication disorders in 2014 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a speech-language pathologist with Health Facilities Rehab Service Inc.