Broshuis -- Rodgers

Lloyd and Tammy Broshuis of Marble Hill, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Chelsea Nicole Broshuis to Cole Alston Rodgers. He is the son of Steve and Clarissa Rodgers of Whitewater.
Chelsea is a 2008 graduate of Leopold High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in communication disorders in 2012 and a Master of Arts in communication disorders in 2014 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a speech-language pathologist with Health Facilities Rehab Service Inc.
Cole is a 2010 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a Bachelor of Science of general studies in 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a foreman for Thompson Siding and a junior-high football coach for the Jackson School District.
A June 10 wedding is planned at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold, Missouri.
