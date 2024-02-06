All sections
January 16, 2021
Brennan-Keusenothen
Samantha Brennan and Justin Keusenkothen
Samantha Brennan and Justin Keusenkothen

Steve and Sandy Brennan of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Samantha Angela Brennan, to Justin Charles Keusenkothen, son of Jim and Kim Keusenkothen of Jackson.

Samantha is a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She expects to graduate in May from Benedictine College with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Justin is a 2014 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and a 2018 graduate of Fransican University. He is teacher at Notre Dame.

A November wedding is planned.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

