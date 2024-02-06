All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
engagementsOctober 23, 2021
Brazel-Kersey
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Larry Rand "Randy" and Michelle Thompson Brazel of Charleston announce the engagement of their daughter, Natalie Lenn to Leighton "Trey" Harmon Kersey III, son of Leighton "Leigh" Harmon Kersey, Jr., and Teresa Mabe Kersey of Elko, Georgia...
Trey Kersey and Natalie Brazel
Trey Kersey and Natalie Brazel

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Larry Rand "Randy" and Michelle Thompson Brazel of Charleston announce the engagement of their daughter, Natalie Lenn to Leighton "Trey" Harmon Kersey III, son of Leighton "Leigh" Harmon Kersey, Jr., and Teresa Mabe Kersey of Elko, Georgia.

Natalie received a Bachelor of Science in agribusiness in 2019 from Southeast Missouri State University.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trey received a Bachelor of Science in agriculture with concentration in crop production in 2019 from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. He is employed with C&S Farms in Elko.

Trey will join Natalie in the family farming operation and both will be self-employed farmers associated with Brazel Land & Timber, LLC, headquartered in Charleston.

They are planning a destination wedding in December in the mountains of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
engagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
engagementsJune 10
Glastetter - Nall
engagementsApr. 22
Compass-Ryan
engagementsFeb. 25
Lynn - Kebel
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Morton-Bollinger
engagementsDec. 3
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
engagementsSep. 3
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
engagementsAug. 6
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
engagementsMay 28
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
engagementsApr. 30
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
engagementsMar. 19
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
engagementsMar. 12
McLeod-Moore
Schwettman-Belcik
engagementsMar. 5
Schwettman-Belcik
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy