Brazel-Kersey

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Larry Rand "Randy" and Michelle Thompson Brazel of Charleston announce the engagement of their daughter, Natalie Lenn to Leighton "Trey" Harmon Kersey III, son of Leighton "Leigh" Harmon Kersey, Jr., and Teresa Mabe Kersey of Elko, Georgia.
Natalie received a Bachelor of Science in agribusiness in 2019 from Southeast Missouri State University.
Trey received a Bachelor of Science in agriculture with concentration in crop production in 2019 from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. He is employed with C&S Farms in Elko.
Trey will join Natalie in the family farming operation and both will be self-employed farmers associated with Brazel Land & Timber, LLC, headquartered in Charleston.
They are planning a destination wedding in December in the mountains of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.