Bradshaw-Scheer

Bradshaw-Scheer

Patty Bradshaw and Robert Scheer
Patty Bradshaw and Robert Scheer

Mary "Patty" Bradshaw of Kelso, Missouri, and Robert Lynn Scheer of Paducah, Kentucky, announce their engagement. Patty is the daughter of the late Martin L. and Mary Jane Jansen of Kelso. Robert is the son of Francis Jerome and Dorothy Ann Scheer of Paducah.

Patty is a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She is a CSR for Archer Daniels Midland Corp/ADM in Livingston Point, Kentucky.

Robert is a graduate of Lone Oak High School in Paducah. He is a self-employed farmer.

A Feb. 1 wedding is planned at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso.

