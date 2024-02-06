Bollinger - Contreras

Jeff Bollinger of Millersville and Dawn Bollinger of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Alyssa Renee Bollinger of Kansas City, Missouri, to Raul Luis Contreras of Shawnee, Kansas. He is the son of Luis Contreras of Shawnee and Rosalinda Contreras of Kansas City, Kansas.
Alyssa graduated from Truman State University with a degree in education with a major in English. She is an English teacher with the Raytown School District.
Raul graduated from Johnson County Community College. He is a videographer and graphic designer at ReeceNichols.
A June 22 wedding is planned in Kansas City, Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.