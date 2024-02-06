All sections
EngagementsFebruary 9, 2019

Bollinger - Contreras

Jeff Bollinger of Millersville and Dawn Bollinger of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Alyssa Renee Bollinger of Kansas City, Missouri, to Raul Luis Contreras of Shawnee, Kansas. He is the son of Luis Contreras of Shawnee and Rosalinda Contreras of Kansas City, Kansas...

and Alyssa Bollinger
and Alyssa BollingerRaul Contreras

Jeff Bollinger of Millersville and Dawn Bollinger of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Alyssa Renee Bollinger of Kansas City, Missouri, to Raul Luis Contreras of Shawnee, Kansas. He is the son of Luis Contreras of Shawnee and Rosalinda Contreras of Kansas City, Kansas.

Alyssa graduated from Truman State University with a degree in education with a major in English. She is an English teacher with the Raytown School District.

Raul graduated from Johnson County Community College. He is a videographer and graphic designer at ReeceNichols.

A June 22 wedding is planned in Kansas City, Missouri.

